NEW YORK (AP) — The Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster and some other famed New York amusements may be shuttered for the busy July Fourth holiday as engineers check a 275-foot-tall observation tower that was swaying.

City Buildings Commissioner Robert LiMandri says attractions also including the Wonder Wheel will stay closed Wednesday, and it's too soon to say about Thursday.

The fire department got a call Tuesday that the Astrotower was shifting in the wind, and the amusement park was evacuated and closed early.

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday morning initial assessments indicated the tower was stable. Parts of the park opened around noon, but attractions closer to the tower stayed closed.

The Astrotower was installed in 1964 and has not been used since 2010.

The Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest nearby at Nathan's won't be affected.