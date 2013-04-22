LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eighteen months after his involuntary-manslaughter conviction, Michael Jackson's doctor has appealed on grounds of multiple legal errors in his trial.

A lawyer for Dr. Conrad Murrary says in an appellate brief filed Monday that there was insufficient proof that Jackson died of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol administered by Murray. The appeal repeats the defense claim that Jackson may have administered the overdose to himself.

Attorney Valerie Wass says that because of Jackson's great fame, his doctor was used as an example by the judge who sentenced him to the highest term for involuntary manslaughter. She suggests that even if his conviction is upheld, his four-year sentence should be reduced. He is eligible for release in October after serving half his sentence.

Jackson died on June 25, 2009.