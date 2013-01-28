LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a Jan. 27 story compiling winners' reactions to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Penelope Wilton accepted the cast award for "Downton Abbey." Phyllis Logan accepted the award. Also, "Downton Abbey" was misspelled in the story.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Quotes from the Screen Actors Guild Awards

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quotes from the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"I'm just so thrilled I have dental." — Best supporting actress winner Anne Hathaway after accepting her Screen Actors Guild award for her role in "Les Miserables."

"Just tape the 'Big Bang Theory' for once, for crying out loud." — Best supporting comedy actress winner Tina Fey, whose show "30 Rock" is ending its run this week and is going up against a show more popular in the ratings.

"If I made him laugh a couple of times, I think he'd be happy enough with that." — Best actor winner Daniel Day-Lewis on what President Abraham Lincoln might think of his performance.

"To me this has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the incredible people who were in this movie." — Ben Affleck, whose film "Argo" won for best movie cast.

"You can probably tell from my public speaking that I haven't gotten that much advice. I'm still waiting to get a couple tips on how to shut up." — Best actress winner Jennifer Lawrence, joking backstage with reporters.

"We are so not expecting this. Ahhhh, shut the French Windows. Will somebody grab this?" — Phyllis Logan, accepting the best drama ensemble Screen Actors Guild award for "Downton Abbey."

"Oh, and my husband and my baby!" — Best actress in a drama series winner Claire Danes, who shouted thanks to her family after her acceptance speech appeared to be over and her fellow actors had started clapping.

"Oooh, It is so good to be bad. I am so pleased and so honored to receive this award." — Best actor in a drama series winner Bryan Cranston, who received his first Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday night for "Breaking Bad."

"Oh my God. It's ridiculous." — Alec Baldwin on his seventh consecutive Screen Actors Guild win for best male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock."

"I'm sorry sir to have overlooked you. I know how it feels." — Affleck, talking to a reporter backstage and referencing his Oscar snub.

"My wonderful colleagues, every single cast member gave their characters the kiss of life. Have no doubt that this is an ensemble award." Day-Lewis on his co-stars in "Lincoln."

"Aren't we lucky that we found a line of work that doesn't require growing up?" — Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award recipient Dick Van Dyke, who received a lengthy standing ovation from his fellow actors.

"Now I have this naked statue that means some of you even voted for me, and that is an indescribable feeling. Thank you." Lawrence, speaking to fellow actors who awarded her a trophy for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook."

"I remember posing for this a while back." — Cranston, joking backstage with reporters while admiring his award, which is called The Actor.

Associated Press writers Anthony McCartney, Christy Lemire and Beth Harris contributed to this report.