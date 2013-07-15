Cory Monteith's fans will have to wait a bit longer to get some closure. Despite recent reports to the contrary, the British Columbia Coroner's office tells Us Weekly that they "definitely" will not have toxicology and autopsy reports for Monteith on Monday, July 15.

The 31-year-old Glee star was found dead in a hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada on July 13. As for when the reports will be released, the Coroner's office tells Us, "We might well have an update tomorrow, but final cause of death might be several days or even a couple of weeks after that."

According to Chief Constable Doug LePard via CNN, the actor checked into the hotel on July 6 and had several people in his room Friday night. He was seen on a surveillance camera returning early in the morning to his room alone. Monteith's body was discovered on Saturday after staff members went to check on the actor after he missed his checkout time. His cause of death was not immediately known, but no foul play was expected.

According to the Vancouver Sun, Monteith's fans have created a memorial in his honor by placing flowers and heartfelt notes outside the hotel. Helen Slater, 16, told the newspaper she left a note and a stuffed moose as a tribute to the Canadian, who had been seen wearing moose antlers before his death. "The note says how he was a part of Glee, and how that's kind of changed my life," Slater said. "Nothing's going to be the same anymore. It just put me (through) some really tough times, and helped me through depression a lot."

Monteith's cousin, Richard Monteith, was also seen placing flowers and a card outside the memorial while wiping away tears. Richard told the Vancouver Sun that they were "decently close."

The Monte Carlo actor completed a month-long stay in rehab for substance addiction in April. He had been dating Glee costar Lea Michele for more than a year at the time of his death. A source told Us that the couple was "100 percent happy and together and in love" and were "planning on moving in together after he got back from Vancouver." Michele, 26, has yet to release a public statement on the tragedy. Her rep told Us, "We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea's privacy during this devastating time. Thank you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith Autopsy Report Delayed, Fans Leave Flowers Outside Hotel Where He Died