Cory Monteith tragically dies at the age of 31, girlfriend and Glee costar Lea Michele is mourning privately following the news, and Halle Berry marries Oliver Martinez: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from the July 13 weekend in the roundup.

1. Cory Monteith Dead: Glee Star Dies at 31

Cory Monteith's life was cut tragically short on Saturday, July 13. The Glee star, who celebrated his 31st birthday on May 11, was found dead in a hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada, police announced in a press conference.

2. Lea Michele Grieving Cory Monteith: It's a "Devastating Time"

Lea Michele is in mourning. Following the shocking news that her boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith died at the age of 31 on Saturday, July 13, the star is grappling privately with the loss.

3. Halle Berry Marries Olivier Martinez: New Wedding Details, Plus a Picture!

First comes love, then comes marriage -- and soon there will be a baby in a baby carriage! Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry, who are expecting their first child together later this year, are officially husband and wife, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 13, at Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France.

4. Kate Middleton Leaves Kensington Palace for Bucklebury to Avoid Scorching Temperatures

Pregnant in the heat! With scorching summer temperatures in effect, Kate Middleton left London's Kensington Palace for some R&R at her parent's house in Bucklebury, Berkshire, on Friday, July 12, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

5. Jimmy Kimmel Marries! See Molly McNearney's Wedding Dress!

The new Mr. and Mrs.! As Us Weekly previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel married Molly McNearney on Saturday, July 13, in a star-studded wedding in Ojai, Calif., and the bride, a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looked absolutely stunning on their special day.

