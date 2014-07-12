Sunday, July 13, marks the one-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's tragic death at age 31. Understandably, the late actor's loved ones and fans remain in mourning. Cory's father Joe Monteith sat down for an interview with ET Canada to talk about the "Glee" star, Lea Michele and more.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

"I still miss him very much and I still have the empty feeling inside," Joe told ET's Rick Campanelli. "Cory was a likeable young man and if he was in the room, you'd be smiling," he continued. "He enjoyed life. That's why I was so shocked about the outcome of everything."

PHOTOS: Recent celebrity deaths

Cory was found dead from a drug overdose at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada last July. Joe, however, was not informed of the funeral plans due to his estranged relationship with his son. "I didn't get to go to his viewing, which, it would have meant a lot," he told Campanelli.

This past year proved to be difficult for Monteith's costar and girlfriend Michele. (She recently began dating again, and is currently seeing model Matthew Paetz.)

PHOTOS: Glee stars' love lives

"She's a beautiful young woman, she's just getting to the top of her career and I don't expect her to go out and do it alone," Joe said of Michele. "She should enjoy life. She had a good time when she was with Cory, from what I understand, but life's gotta go on."

PHOTOS: Cory and Lea's romance

Tragedy struck the "Glee" community once again earlier this week when actress Becca Tobin's boyfriend Matthew Bendik was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel room on July 10. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death still remains unclear.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Lea Michele Tweets Sweet Photo of Cory Monteith On His Birthday

Pop Culture Love Triangles

Lea Michele: I try to live my life as best as I can for me