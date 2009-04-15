NEW YORK (AP) -- Rudy from "The Cosby Show" has grown up, and she's about to show off her life on cable TV.

Oxygen said Wednesday that it's developing a reality show about actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and her live-in boyfriend, Atlanta area entrepreneur Kaseem Penn. It will explore what it's like being young, rich, single and co-habitating. No air date is set for the show, titled "Keshia and Kaseem."