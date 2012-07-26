BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Katie Couric is about to star in a daytime talk show, but she dreams of starring in a Broadway musical.

The ABC newswoman and TV personality listed several items Thursday from her personal bucket list. Others include going on a date with George Clooney and jumping out of an airplane, despite her fear of heights.

But lighting up the Great White Way may be out of Couric's reach, based on past experience. When she auditioned for her high school musical, she revealed, she was cast as a deaf mute. Then, after objecting, she had to make do with the role of a dancing bear.

Couric premieres next month in "Katie," a daytime syndicated hour. She was speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association conference.