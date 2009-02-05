LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The film isn't even in theaters yet, but "Push: Based on a Novel by Sapphire" has already spawned dueling lawsuits. Lionsgate Films and The Weinstein Co. on Wednesday filed lawsuits in Los Angeles and New York, both claiming they had an agreement with producers to distribute the film. "Push," based on the 1996 novel by the poet Sapphire and directed by Lee Daniels, was a darling at the recent Sundance Film Festival, picking up grand jury and audience awards. In a statement, attorney Bert Fields said The Weinstein Co. had a "firm agreement" with the film's producers and that Lionsgate interfered. Lionsgate claims the producers signed a written agreement stating they had no written or verbal agreement with Weinstein.