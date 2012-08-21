Court Documents Show Cruise-Holmes Divorce Case Closed

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Tom Cruise-Katie Holmes divorce case is closed.

Court records filed in a New York City court indicate the case was closed Monday.

Holmes and Cruise said in July that they had reached an agreement less than two weeks into their headline-dominating divorce case. Their lawyers and representatives wouldn't disclose details.

The couple were married in Italy in 2006. They have a 6-year-old daughter, Suri.

