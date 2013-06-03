Crazy celeb cat ladies (and men!)

Christopher Walken

The living legend once played a general in a "Laser Cats" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" -- but his love for cats goes way beyond that. In 2001, he wrote the forward to the "K.I.S.S. Guide to Cat Care" where he described the creatures as "fearless." But wait -- it gets better: "And what about that purr?" he wrote, sharing a story of his now dearly departed cat Pookie (he and his wife currently have a cat named Bowtie). "No one knows the mechanism of it. It is as mysterious as human laughter."

