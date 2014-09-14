Think he wants to drive her Benz, he don't! Cris Judd opened up to Us Weekly at the 2014 Industry Dance Awards in Hollywood this past week, about his talked-about marriage to Jennifer Lopez, and where he stands now.

"You know it's very tough," the dancer-choreographer, 45, reflected of his short marriage to the superstar. "Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person. [Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain; trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace."

Judd added that it was "tough to be in that limelight," though it was expected. Loepz and backup dancer Judd fell in love on set of the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video in 2001, and got married after a month-long engagement in 2001. "You kind of sign up for that, you know?" Judd told Us. "You kind of have to take it and accept it and embrace it. Once you stop fighting it, it smooths itself over. If you try to keep that privacy, it drives you nuts and that's why people break."

Judd said while that "bothered" him, it was not what broke their brief marriage -- which lasted until 2003. "It had no bearing on the outcome of a relationship," Judd claimed to Us. "Unfortunately, it just didn't work out."

Still, he said there's no bad blood. "She looks fantastic, that goes without a doubt," Judd said of Lopez, 45. "Anybody that would say she doesn't look great is lying. But you know, I can't give you the answer as to why her relationships don't work. I think that it's that it is work. It's whether you want to work on it or not. Everyone has baggage and problems. It's whether you want to deal with those problems. When you sign up to get married, you can't just walk away. I mean I'm remarried and we're going on five years. My wife Kelly and I have a daughter." (Judd married his second wife, Kelly A. Wolfe, in November 2009. The couple shares an 11 month-old baby girl named Vivienne.)

Lopez, for her part, also moved on after Judd. She dated -- and was briefly engaged to -- Ben Affleck until a spectacular January 2004 split. Months after calling off her engagement from Affleck, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony. The couple welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008, though Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014.

Like Judd, she also spoke fondly about him while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live!" this past June. "I've dated two dancers. One, I had a brief marriage with Cris Judd, who is an amazing person and who I love, and then Beau [Casper Smart]. We just broke up, but who I love as well, and is a good friend."