Another night, another awards show!

Just one day after Hollywood's biggest stars attended the People's Choice Awards, many of the same actresses -- and a few new ones -- walked the red carpet at the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 10.

Best Actress in an Action Movie winner Jennifer Lawrence stole the show in a black Prabal Gurung gown, which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels, Chopard jewelry and a Roger Vivier bag. Presenter Nina Dobrev, meanwhile, rocked a fashion-forward emerald cocktail dress and black peep-toe heels.

PHOTOS: THE 2013 CRITICS' CHOICE MOVIE AWARDS RED CARPET

Emily Blunt looked glamorous in a cream-colored Miu Miu dress, Prada shoes and Graziela jewelry; she carried a JustFab purse. Zero Dark Thirty's Jessica Chastain looked red hot wearing a Prada dress, Harry Winston jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The girls from Les Miserables -- Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfred -- wore quite different looks. Best Supporting Actress winner Hathaway slipped into a slinky spaghetti strap dress, while Seyfried took a sartorial risk in a Marios Schwab dress, Roger Vivier shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

The Impossible's Naomi Watts wore a strapless Emilio Pucci gown that showed off her perfect physique, while This Is 40's Leslie Mann selected a bubblegum pink Honor dress.

To see which other stars hit the red carpet -- including Marion Cotillard, Amy Adams, Elle Fanning, Jaime King, Emmy Rossum, Famke Janssen, Octavia Spencer and Eva Longoria -- check out the gallery now.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2013: What the Stars Wore!