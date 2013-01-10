The bunny isn't after his money!

In the Jan. 21 issue of Us Weekly (on stands Friday), a source reveals that Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, 86, and nude model Crystal Harris, 26, signed an "ironclad" prenup before tying the knot on Dec. 31.

Harris, December 2009's Playmate of the Month, has not been added to the editor's pre-existing will. Hefner's estimated $43 million fortune is promised to "his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities," the source says.

But Harris, who unexpectedly broke things off with the twice-married father of four in June 2011, five days before their first planned wedding, has made peace with Hefner's plan.

Just days before their winter wedding, the lingerie store owner told Us, "Our relationship is better than ever. Things are perfect."

Before their big day, Harris explained why she got cold feet in 2011. "Last time it turned into a big ordeal and then it all fell apart," she told Us. "This time around is amazing. ... I'm very happy and Hef's very happy and we're excited."

