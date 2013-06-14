Dania Ramirez, 33, star of Lifetime's Devious Maids (premieres June 23 at 10 P.M.) empties out her purse for Us.

The star stays camera ready with the stash inside her Gucci tote. "I carry floss in case someone asks for a photo and there's stuff in my teeth," Ramirez (wed to director Bev Land, 35) says. "And red lipstick to get glamorous!" What else?

Victory Cap

"I have to have a hat in case my hair gets crazy. My husband's fits me, so I stole it. He's never getting it back!"

PHOTOS: Stars' Favorite Beauty Products

It's 5:00 Somewhere

"This may make me sound like a lush, but I keep a wine and beer combo opener. You never know when you'll have an impromptu picnic!"

Lacy and Racy

"I'm a total clean freak, and if I'm running around all day, I'll throw in an extra thong so I can change into a fresh pair. I keep it clean!"

PHOTOS: Stars Without Makeup

Go-to Tome

"I just got done rereading The Secret. I go back to it every once in a while, especially after I've been working. It keeps me grounded."

PHOTOS: 25 Most Iconic Hairstyles of All Time

Golden Girl

"My parents saved up for this gold name necklace. They moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic before me, but sent gifts when I passed a grade. It means so much to me!"

More Essentials

1. Diorskin Nude Tan, Paradise Duo Iridescent Blush and Bronzing Powder, $56, www.sephora.com

2. Donna Karen Cashmere Mist Pearl Essence Eau De Parfume Spray, $78, www.macys.com

3. Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $6.40, www.maybelline.com

4. Make Up Forever Professional Lipstick in Rouge Artist Intense, $20, www.sephora.com

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dania Ramirez: What's In My Bag?