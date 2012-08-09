ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Professional daredevil Nik Wallenda has completed an unharnessed tightrope walk high above the beach in Atlantic City.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the attempt, including in boats, a helicopter and two banner planes. Wallenda traversed line connecting cranes in front of the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel and the Tropicana Casino & Resort.

His tight rope was 100 feet in the air and 1,300 feet long.

In June, Wallenda wowed the masses when he did a similar stunt 200 feet above Niagara Falls.