LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Dark Knight Rises" topped the box office for the third week in a row, making $36.4 million this past weekend.

The finale in Christopher Nolan's epic Batman trilogy has now made nearly $355 million domestically alone, according to Sunday estimates from Warner Bros.

"Total Recall," starring Colin Farrell in a new version of the thriller that helped solidify Arnold Schwarzenegger as an action star in 1990, opened in second place with $26 million, Columbia Pictures said.

And the Fox family comedy "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days" debuted at No. 3 with $14.7 million.