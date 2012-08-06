LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Dark Knight Rises" led the box office for the third-straight weekend, pulling in $35.7 million to raise its domestic total to $353.9 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "The Dark Knight Rises," Warner Bros., $35,737,330, 4,242 locations, $8,425 average, $353,935,094, three weeks.

2. "Total Recall," Sony, $25,577,758, 3,601 locations, $7,103 average, $25,577,758, one week.

3. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," Fox, $14,623,599, 3,391 locations, $4,312 average, $14,623,599, one week.

4. "Ice Age: Continental Drift," Fox, $8,609,040, 3,542 locations, $2,431 average, $132,071,899, four weeks.

5. "The Watch," Fox, $6,527,915, 3,168 locations, $2,061 average, $25,541,118, two weeks.

6. "Step Up: Revolution," Lionsgate, $5,927,462, 2,606 locations, $2,275 average, $23,724,611, two weeks.

7. "Ted," Universal, $5,644,680, 2,767 locations, $2,040 average, $203,579,915, six weeks.

8. "The Amazing Spider Man," Sony, $4,400,315, 2,425 locations, $1,815 average, $250,740,648, five weeks.

9. "Brave," Disney, $2,986,214, 2,110 locations, $1,415 average, $223,420,254, seven weeks.

10. "Magic Mike," Warner Bros., $1,414,372, 1,202 locations, $1,177 average, $110,928,677, six weeks.

11. "Moonrise Kingdom," Focus Features, $1,240,083, 687 locations, $1,805 average, $40,779,127, 11 weeks.

12. "Beasts of the Southern Wild," Fox Searchlight, $1,154,768, 318 locations, $3,631 average, $5,883,560, six weeks.

13. "Savages," Universal, $978,635, 704 locations, $1,390 average, $46,078,645, five weeks.

14. "To Rome with Love," Sony Pictures Classics, $824,223, 382 locations, $2,158 average, $14,304,640, seven weeks.

15. "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection," Lionsgate, $731,828, 737 locations, $993 average, $64,142,253, six weeks.

16. "Men in Black 3," Sony, $654,529, 326 locations, $2,008 average, $176,626,907, 11 weeks.

17. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," Paramount, $587,512, 504 locations, $1,166 average, $210,852,342, nine weeks.

18. "The Intouchables," Weinstein Co., $566,130, 194 locations, $2,918 average, $8,648,791, 11 weeks.

19. "The Hunger Games," Lionsgate, $429,366, 291 locations, $1,475 average, $406,697,224, 20 weeks.

20. "The Avengers," Disney, $417,065, 300 locations, $1,390 average, $616,768,487, 14 weeks.

