"American Idol" champ David Cook has taken time off from his fans to concentrate on family.

The singer canceled two shows at Colby-Sawyer College and Southern Connecticut State University on March 30 and 31 because of pressing "family matters," it was announced on his official website.

"We are canceling Monday and Tuesday's shows to allow David time to deal with personal family matters," reads the post. "Please respect his privacy at this time. David would like everyone to rest assured that we are working with the Universities to reschedule the shows that are missed."

Although there was no word from reps about the specifics of this family matter, it's known that Cook visited his older brother Adam, who has been battling brain cancer, last week.

Cook plans to return to his tour on Thursday, April 2 and will appear in a pretaped performance on "American Idol" Wednesday, April 1.