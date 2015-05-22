David Letterman drops over $60k on parting gifts for staff
David Letterman gave his staff something to remember him by as he walked away from TV after 33 years.
The legendary "Late Show" host gave custom letterman's jackets to over 200 employees.
"Thank you and good night" was scrawled across the front of each parting gift.
Dave designed the jacket himself, according to media reports, and he contacted the manufacturer over the winter to begin putting plans in place to make them.
It's believed that Dave spent over $60,000 on the jackets.
Now that's a send off!
