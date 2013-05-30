What to get Superman for his 75th birthday? DC Entertainment's starting with a new logo.

The company, part of Warner Bros. Entertainment, unveiled the new logo in honor of Superman's 75th anniversary. It ties in the iconic character's familiar red and blue colors, along with his ever-present cape.

Its first appearance is on the cover of "Superman Unchanged" by DC co-publisher Jim Lee and writer Scott Snyder on June 12, along with a new animated short being produced by Zack Snyder, which will debut at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara said Thursday the new logo is part of a year-long celebration of what he called the "first super hero."

Superman's first appearance was on the cover of "Action Comics" No. 1 in June 1938.