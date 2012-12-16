Billboard -- Kat Von D is off the market -- again.

Deadmau5 took to Twitter to propose to his girlfriend, tweeting a picture of a similar engagement ring that she would soon receive.

"I can't wait for Christmas so.... Katherine Von Drachenberg, will you marry me?" he wrote on Saturday, with a link to the image -- which had text explaining the slight modifications that would be made to her actual ring. "Changing the diamond to a black diamond FYI" read some of the text on the photo.

I can't wait for Christmas so.... Katherine Von Drachenberg, will you marry me? @ thekatvondtwitter.com/deadmau5/statu…

- deadmau5 (@deadmau5) December 16, 2012

holy fucking shit. im engaged and stuff!

- deadmau5 (@deadmau5) December 16, 2012

Tattoo artist Kat Von D, who appeared on TLC's L.A. Ink from 2007-11, wrote in response to his inquiry, with an ecstatic "YES!" She continued in another tweet:

Mi corazon!!! Thank you all for the lovely congratulations! Please excuse me while I go squeeze the hell out of my fiancé! Ã¢ÂÃ'ÂÃ'ÂÃ?ÂÂ¤

- Kat Von D (@thekatvond) December 16, 2012

The couple isn't a stranger to public declarations of love or splits. In November, Kat Von D and Deadmau5 -- who began dating in September -- took to Twitter to announce their separation, which ended up being shortlived.

This would be Kat Von D's second marriage, though she was engaged twice to Jesse James at different times in 2011. She was previously wed to Oliver Peck. This would mark Deadmau5's first.

