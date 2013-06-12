Dean McDermott gets new Tori Spelling tattoo in an 'intimate spot'

By UsWeekly

This love is here to stay! Dean McDermott showed wife Tori Spelling just how much he loves her by getting a second tattoo dedicated to the reality star.

"O-M-G … My husband Dean just surprised me w/ hottest 'Tori' tattoo in an unbelievably intimate spot," she tweeted on Saturday, June 8. "I'm blown away!"

"T is a warrior with a will of iron -- but also the sweetest, cutest thing in the world," McDermott told Us Weekly of his wife earlier this year. Spelling feels the same way.

"Dean's a super dad," she gushed to Us. The Craft Wars host was hospitalized late last year for complications from her C-section after delivering baby Flynn. "He's a mom and dad all wrapped up into one."

"He was dealing with so much, but he was always really positive," she added. "We had date nights every Tuesday … Dean would spend the night at the hospital on a cot next to me and we'd talk."

McDermott, 46, is already the proud owner of a tattoo of Spelling's face just above his left elbow. This second tattoo, however, is clearly for Spelling's eyes only.

Not that the busy couple have ever been shy to share their affection toward each other. The couple have been married for seven years, and have four children together -- Liam, 6, Stella, 5, Hattie, 20 months, and Finn, 9 months.

