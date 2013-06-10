NEW YORK (AP) — Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell says he is being treated for cancer.

RELATED: Celebs attend Stand Up To Cancer 2012

In a statement Monday, the 50-year-old says he has Hodgkin lymphoma and has been in chemotherapy for two months, with four months of treatment remaining.

RELATED: Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell files for divorce

Says Campbell: "I feel fortunate that my cancer sent me an alarm call in the form of 'the cough that wouldn't quit.'"

RELATED: Celeb breast cancer survivors

Campbell says he still plans to hit the road this summer with Def Leppard. The first show is at the Hellfest music festival in France on June 21. The tour wraps up July 17 in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Campbell also played in the bands Dio and Thin Lizzy.