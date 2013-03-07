Demi Moore files divorce papers, wants spousal support from Ashton Kutcher

ashton kutcher demi moore divorce filing spousal support tmz

Your move, Ashton. Sixteen months after announcing the end of their six-year marriage, Demi Moore has officially filed divorce papers against her estranged husband, Ashton Kutcher. The actress, 51, submitted the documents to Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, March 7, TMZ confirms.

Moore's filing comes nearly three months after Kutcher filed papers of his own, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. Moore also cited irreconcilable differences, but unlike her soon-to-be ex, she is requesting spousal support and seeks to have Kutcher pay her attorney fees.

A source tells Us Weekly that the actress tried to reach a settlement in private but "was tired of waiting" for Kutcher, 35, to stop "stalling" the process. "One always hopes that you can negotiate these things and do them under the radar," the insider says. "Nobody wants to be public. But at a certain point you need to move forward."

Moore plans to do just that once her divorce from the "Two and a Half Men" actor -- now dating his former "That '70s Show" co-star Mila Kunis -- is finalized. "She's doing great," the source tells Us. "She's happy, she's traveling."

