Rumer Willis is absolutely killing it on the "Dancing With the Stars" semifinals as she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy continue to dominate the scoreboard. But the young actress' mom, Demi Moore, has come forward to reveal that her daughter has struggled in the past, especially when she and Bruce Willis split in the late '90s.

"When their father and I decided to divorce it probably had the biggest impact on her," Moore, 52, said of Rumer, 26, during a videotaped interview that aired on "DWTS" on May 11. (Demi and Bruce are also parents to daughters Tallulah WIllis, 21, and Scout WIllis, 23).

RELATED: 10 things to know about Rumer Willis

Rumer had a difficult time in the wake of her parents' breakup. "Media attention is tough when you are a kid -- it is definitely weird to have that be such public knowledge," Rumer explained during the same video segment. "A couple times, things would happen in my family -- whatever drama it was -- I couldn't leave my house for a week."

Her adolescence was a painful time too as she endured public scrutiny over her appearance. "As I got older and people started you know, commenting on how I look," Rumer added, "that's when it really started to affect me."

RELATED: Rumer WIllis opens up about mom's marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Rumer was in pain, and Demi felt helpless. "There really wasn't anything I could do to stop it," Demi explained. "Her self-esteem was nothing. I could only just keep loving her and loving her until she could love herself."

Demi also admitted during the video interview that she initially didn't want Rumer to compete on the ABC reality show. "When she said, 'I think I want to do 'Dancing With the Stars,' my whole insides -- I have to be honest -- were screaming 'No,'" Demi explained.

RELATED: Rumer Willis talks about her sisters

"But one of the most beautiful things that I've witnessed is watching her passion become greater than her fear," Demi added. "It has nothing to do with her being my kid or Bruce's kid, it has everything to do with just who she is."