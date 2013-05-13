Denise Richards calls Charlie Sheen the "greatest ex ever," Selena Gomez shows off her bikini body and Bethenny Frankel ignores Jason Hoppy at daughter's birthday party: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Monday, May 13 in the roundup!

1. Denise Richards: Charlie Sheen Is "Greatest Ex Ever" for Lending His Jet

Yes, after all these years, Charlie Sheen is still winning in the eyes of his second ex-wife Denise Richards. Shooting the film Twisted in NYC, the 42-year-old actress was apart from her kids on Mother's Day -- but Sheen made sure she didn't have to fly commercial to get back home to L.A.

2. Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Sexy Bikini Body, Says She's Available

Come and Get some sunshine! Selena Gomez, 20, did just that during a recent girls' trip to Miami, Fla. on Saturday, May 11 -- where the singer/actress soaked up some serious rays and enjoyed R&R while hanging poolside. See more photos of Selena Gomez's bikini bod.

3. Exclusive Video: Bethenny Frankel Ignores Jason Hoppy at Bryn's 3rd Birthday Party

Little Bryn Hoppy celebrated her third birthday party at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City May 4 -- but the scene was bittersweet. The toddler's parents, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy, "stood on different sides of the room the entire time," a witness reveals in the May 20 issue of Us Weekly.

4. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Double Date With Princess Beatrice, Boyfriend

If only Harry, William and Kate had joined them! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had a London double date with none other than Princess Beatrice and her American boyfriend Dave Clark on Saturday, May 11. As Kunis, 29, shoots Jupiter Ascending with Channing Tatum in the British metropolis, the actress and her beau of over one year were spotted imbibing at several area bars that evening, including Duck & Waffle and Callooh Callay.

5. Khloe Kardashian Gets Braces at Age 28: See the Picture!

Khloe Kardashian is grinning from ear to ear after getting braces on May 9. Thanks to Kevin B. Sands, DDS, the 28-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got invisaligns to straighten her teeth.

