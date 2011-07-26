Denise: 'I Knew the Right Baby Would Find Me'

By Jon Warech

Whether you watched that scene in "Wild Things" over and over (and over) again, or you followed her rollercoaster relationship with Charlie Sheen, it's hard not to be intrigued by Denise Richards. For fans who want a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her fabulous (and sometimes not-so-fabulous) life, the actress and mother of three girls offers that in her new memoir, "The Real Girl Next Door." Wonderwall caught up with Denise for some scoop on her recently adopted baby girl, her ideal man and the upcoming Charlie Sheen roast.

Wonderwall: Congratulations on the book! What was the most challenging part of writing your memoir?

Denise Richards: Trying to find the right balance. I didn't want it to be a tell-all, but I also didn't want the readers to feel like they were missing something. I really wanted to focus on the feelings involved with the divorce [from Charlie Sheen], because I feel like anyone going through a divorce can relate to that part of it. That's something I really wanted to get across.