Big screen BFFs! Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts may not be best friends in real life, but they have remained close pals since filming 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding. The two costars are working together again in August: Osage County, set to hit theaters in November 2013. This time, Mulroney will play the boyfriend of Roberts' character's younger sister (Juliette Lewis).

What was it like being reunited with Roberts after 16 years?

PHOTOS: Julia Roberts' best movie roles

"It was wonderful. We genuinely have remained friends," Mulroney, 49, told Us Weekly at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 4th Annual Los Angeles Golf Classic in Burbank, Calif., on Monday, June 10. "I'm pleased to say that it's so many peoples' favorite movie or among their favorites. It's mine, too. So, we always have a good time. To be cast again was a thrill."

PHOTOS: Costar couples

Mulroney is married to Tharita Catulle and is father to three children, son Clyde, and daughters Mabel and Sally. Roberts is also mom to three kids -- twins Hazel and Finn, 8, and Henry, almost 6 -- with husband Daniel Moder, Mulroney told Us they have set up play dates for their children in the past.

PHOTOS: Julia's style through the years

"We'll cross over at birthday parties and things," the New Girl guest star explained. "We're not on the play date cycle, but we have had that happen."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dermot Mulroney on Working With Julia Roberts Again: "It Was Wonderful"