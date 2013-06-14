The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock, 27, opens up to Us. The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 P.M.

1. I'm a book nerd. I want to write one.

2. I played volleyball in high school.

3. I wear sunscreen daily.

4. My first job was as a hostess at Outback Steakhouse.

5. One of my favorite movies is Price & Prejudice. I'm a hopeless romantic.

6. I am allergic to bee stings. I once got stung on my face and looked like Quasimodo.

7. I hope to start a nonprofit to help the homeless.

8. I have a girl crush on Jennifer Lawrence.

9. I pick at my nails when they're painted.

10. I love to sketch and doodle on everything.

11. I'm not a good cook.

12. Penguins are my favorite animal.

13. I want to backpack through Europe.

14. I can throw a football well (for a girl).

15. I love to eat!

16. I was born in Wyoming.

17. My favorite exercise is hiking.

18. I'm a huge coffee drinker.

19. I enjoy roller-skating - not blading!

20. I can't sing for the life of me.

21. I don't own a TV.

22. I'm very clumsy.

23. Fave number: four

24. I could sit at the beach for hours. It clears my head.

25. Orchids and white roses are my favorite flowers.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Desiree Hartsock: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me