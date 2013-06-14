Desiree Hartsock: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock, 27, opens up to Us. The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 P.M.
1. I'm a book nerd. I want to write one.
2. I played volleyball in high school.
3. I wear sunscreen daily.
4. My first job was as a hostess at Outback Steakhouse.
PHOTOS: The Bachelor: Where Are They Now?
5. One of my favorite movies is Price & Prejudice. I'm a hopeless romantic.
6. I am allergic to bee stings. I once got stung on my face and looked like Quasimodo.
7. I hope to start a nonprofit to help the homeless.
8. I have a girl crush on Jennifer Lawrence.
9. I pick at my nails when they're painted.
PHOTOS: Meet Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock's Men
10. I love to sketch and doodle on everything.
11. I'm not a good cook.
12. Penguins are my favorite animal.
13. I want to backpack through Europe.
PHOTOS: Celebs' Summer Hair Makeovers
14. I can throw a football well (for a girl).
15. I love to eat!
16. I was born in Wyoming.
17. My favorite exercise is hiking.
18. I'm a huge coffee drinker.
19. I enjoy roller-skating - not blading!
20. I can't sing for the life of me.
21. I don't own a TV.
22. I'm very clumsy.
23. Fave number: four
24. I could sit at the beach for hours. It clears my head.
25. Orchids and white roses are my favorite flowers.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Desiree Hartsock: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me