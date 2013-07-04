WASHINGTON (AP) -- Thousands of Americans flocked to the National Mall to celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display, performances by Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow and selections from the "Lincoln" score played by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Bing: Taylor Swift releases new 'Red' video for Fourth

Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" in tribute to victims and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing, while composer John Williams conducted portions of his "Lincoln" score following a video introduction from the movie's director, Steven Spielberg.

Manilow closed out the annual Capitol Fourth concert Thursday night with "Let Freedom Ring" before the crowd streamed away from the Capitol's west lawn to see the fireworks at the other end of the Mall. Covered in scaffolding for repairs following an earthquake nearly two years ago, the Washington Monument provided the backdrop for the 17-minute display.

.vxp_gallery .vxp_grid .vxp_gallery_item .vxp_title {max-height:65px !important;} #bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1_ux1_1_1_1_1_2 .vxp_grid .vxp_info {height:65px;} .vxp_flexible {width:625px !important;} .vxp_th2 {border-bottom: 1px solid #333333;float: left;margin: 10px 0;padding:0 0 2px;width:635px;font-family:arial !important;font-size:18px !important;height:19px !important;color:#000000 !important;font-weight:lighter;} MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})