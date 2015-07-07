Dianna Agron has found herself a music man. The "Glee" star is reportedly dating Mumford & Sons singer Winston Marshall, according to Us Weekly.

The new couple was spotted on a romantic stroll in Paris on July 6, where the duo walked hand in hand and later split an ice cream cone.

In a blue print dress and sunglasses, Dianna appeared happy without a care in the world as she walked through the most romantic city in the world, where Winston's band is playing a gig on July 7.

Us reports that Dianna has been a fan of the band for a while but "she's not exactly bragging about their relationship just yet."

In the past, Winston has been linked to Katy Perry and Dianna has been spotted getting cozy with Jennifer Lawrence's ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.