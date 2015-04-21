Is Erin Andrews speaking out about the recent arrest of her boyfriend of three years, hockey player Jarret Stoll?

The Los Angeles Kings center was arrested on suspicion of drug possession in Las Vegas on Friday, April 17, 2015. (According to Us Weekly, security guards allegedly found cocaine and ecstasy in Stoll's pockets when he attempted to enter a pool party at Wet Republic dayclub at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino while celebrating with his Kings teammates.)

Though the "Dancing With the Stars" hostess has yet to officially address her longtime love's run-in with the law, she did make some interesting comments about partying during Monday night's spring-break-themed episode of "DWTS" -- possibly at Stoll's expense.

The sportscaster made the questionable comments while interviewing "Hunger Games" actress Willow Shields following her performance with professional hoofer Mark Ballas.

"That was really fun -- I've never done a dance like that!" the 14-year-old actress gushed to Andrews. "At first I was scared, [but] I had a lot of fun with that!"

The beautiful blonde shot back, "What do you mean you've never done a dance like that before? What do you usually do on spring break?"

After Shields replied that her usual spring break activities involve hanging out at home and watching TV, Andrews responded: "There's nothing wrong with that. I feel like some other people should learn from you."

Is Jarret Stoll one of those people? The jury is still out on that one, but if we were the hockey star, we'd strongly consider sending a bouquet of flowers Erin Andrews' way ASAP!

According to the Los Angeles Times, Stoll could face felony charges of drug possession if the toxicology results for the substances found on his person come back positive.