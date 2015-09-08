Bad blood? Apparently things aren't exactly on the up and up between former couple and "Twilight" costars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Kristen attended the Venice Films Festival over the weekend to promote "Equals" with Nicholas Hoult. Robert, meanwhile, was originally supposed to attend the fest, but backed out at the last minute, citing a shoot in Ireland. The New York Post, though, said Robert's absence had nothing to do with work and added that he never actually planned on attending.

"He didn't want the story to be all about how he and Kristen were nearly bumping into each other," a source said. "Venice is very small … and there are only so many parties and hotels."

Gossip Cop, a celebrity policing website, reported the Robert's absence is much ado about nothing, citing several times the former couple has been at events together. The outlets quotes a source who says the Post's story is trying to "create drama when there is none."

Truthfully, Robert may have enough drama is his current relationship to even be bothered about his previous love. Last week, a report came out claiming that the hunk and fiance FKA Twigs won't be tying the knot anytime soon.

The wedding, the report said, is "off the agenda," but "[Robert and Twigs] haven't called off the engagement" yet.

Long-distance dating, due to their work schedules, is apparently putting major strain on the couple. As Robert films "The Lost City of Z" in Ireland, his lady is on U.S. soil, mainly at his home in Los Angeles.

"They've definitely drifted and have barely spoken while he's in Belfast and she's been in the States," the source says.

Things are going to get worse before they better, too. After finishing his filming in Ireland, Rob is set to head to Columbia next month to film in the jungle.

The filming, source said, "is bound to create further distance between them."