Dina Lohan On Advice to Amanda Bynes' Parents

With Amanda Bynes' behavior becoming increasingly erratic, the comparisons to another troubled former teen star, Lindsay Lohan, were inevitable.

But in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" on Sept. 26, Lindsay's mom, Dina, 50, refused to acknowledge the similarities between her daughter and Bynes, both 26.

"You know, I'm a mother, and I feel that that's for her mother to speak about, and not me, because people have spoken for my child and myself," Dina explained. "I really feel that's for her parents to discuss and Amanda herself."

Unfortunately, a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out Friday) that Bynes' dentist dad, Rick, and her office manager mom, Lynn, are helpless: "Amanda shut them out and isn't speaking to them."

When pressed for general advice she'd give to parents who have been through similar situations, Dina -- also mom to Michael, Jr., 24, Ali, 18, and Cody, 16 -- replied, "Just be around. It's hard when your daughter's not, you know, over 18, and you want to let them go and they want to feel like they're in control of themselves. So it's a very strategic place for a parent to be, but she'll be OK."

Dina also used her "Entertainment Tonight" interview to address her loopy appearance on Dr. Phil on Sept. 17. "I was absolutely not under, intoxicated, or on any kind of medication," she insisted. "I was extremely upset."

