Yet another housewife's marriage is on the rocks. Dina Manzo, who starred alongside older sister Caroline on the first one and a half seasons of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," has separated from husband Tommy after seven years of marriage.

The interior decorator and Project Ladybug founder, 40, broke the news on Twitter past midnight on Saturday (Feb. 2). "My secret...I have been separated since October, my heart hurts but Tommy & I will always share a very special love," she wrote to her nearly 300,000 followers. "So grateful for the support of my loved ones during this time, especially my spiritual friends. You know who u are xoxo."

Dina married her brownstone co-owner Tommy -- the younger brother of Albert Manzo, himself married to Caroline -- back in 2005. She has a daughter, 17-year-old Lexi, from her first marriage to George Hadjiapostoli. Dina also acknowledged Lexi in her Tweet: "And of course my biggest supporter Lexi, Tommy adores her & they will remain close."

Unlike Albert and other male spouses on the Bravo series, Tommy never appeared on camera during Dina's stint on the show. Amid intense clashes with then-castmate Danielle Staub, Dina departed RHONJ in the middle of season two. She and Caroline have been estranged over the past couple years -- with Dina making a brief appearance on the show in season four to support pal (and Caroline's nemesis) Teresa Giudice.

