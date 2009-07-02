Megan Fox slammed Transformers director Michael Bay for focusing more on special effects than acting, but he doesn't mind.

"Well, that's Megan Fox for you," Bay tell the Wall Street Journal . "She says some very ridiculous things because she's 23 years old and she still has a lot of growing to do.

"You roll your eyes when you see statements like that and think, 'Okay Megan, you can do whatever you want. I got it,'" he goes on.

But that doesn't mean Bay thinks the same way.

"I 100 percent disagree with her. Nick Cage wasn't a big actor when I cast him, nor was Ben Affleck. before I put him in Armageddon. Shia LaBeouf wasn't a big movie star before he did Transformers -- and then he exploded. Not to mention Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, from Bad Boys, he points out.

Bay thinks Fox could be a little more grateful, though.

"Nobody in the world knew about Megan Fox until I found her and put her in Transformers," he says. "I like to think that I've had some luck in building actors' careers with my films."