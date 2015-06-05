Jenelle Evans found herself in unfamiliar legal waters: she's in the clear!

The 23-year-old "Teen Mom 2" star, who is believed to have been arrested 12 times, had her domestic violence case dropped against her after her estranged baby daddy chose not to pursue charges.

Jenelle was booked on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly attacking her former fiance, Nathan Griffith, on May 27. After the incident, Jenelle fled and was wanted by police for about 24 hours.

According to initial reports, Nathan caught Jenelle trashing his car in the early morning hours of May 27. During an argument, Jenelle allegedly hit and scratched the father of her child, and attempted to kick him down some stairs. He also claims the she tried to choke him by yanking on the back of his shirt and later screamed outside, "He won't give me back my son!"

Shortly after Jenelle turned herself into authorities, her lawyer said Nathan was going to do everything in his power to not press charges. Turns out, the lawyer was right.

A rep for the reality star told TMZ that Jenelle and Nathan are now "on speaking terms and are working on their relationship for the sake of their child."