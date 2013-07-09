Eighteen years after Donald Faison and Stacy Dash first played impassioned high school sweethearts Murray Duvall and Dionne Davenport in the movie Clueless, the former costars will reunite in the July 10 episode of TV Land's The Exes. Dash plays a recommitted virgin who gets picked up by Phil (Faison).

Dash isn't the only actress guest starring in the episode: Missi Pyle plays a sex addict who seduces Stuart (David Alan Basche).

Both Faison, 39, and Dash, 46, appeared in the Clueless TV series that ran for three seasons from September 1996 to May 1999. The duo reunited with their former costars -- including Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Breckin Meyer -- for an April 2012 Entertainment Weekly cover. In the accompanying interview, the cast shared some of their memories from the set of the cult classic comedy. "I was 27, and I was playing this high school student," said Dash, "and I had a son at home who was 6 years old."

Faison -- who is currently expecting a baby with wife CaCee Cobb -- added that expectations for the film were low. "When we were making the movie, you don't think the movie's going to be good," he admitted to the magazine. "You think, 'I'm making the next License to Drive.' You think this movie's going to be just for teenagers and that's it."

Dash's guest appearance on The Exes airs Wednesday, July 10, at 10:30 p.m. EST on TV Land.

