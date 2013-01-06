Doug Reinhardt is engaged to Allie Lutz, the bride-to-be announced via Instagram on Jan. 6.

Proudly showing off her stunning diamond ring, Lutz's "high school sweetheart" gave his future wife a sweet peck in the picture. "Cat's out of the bag," the University of Southern California graduate, 26, wrote. The two are currently vacationing in Anguilla.

Raised in Laguna Beach, Calif., Reinhardt, 28, briefly dated his "Hills" co-star Lauren Conrad in the spring of 2008. He later dated actresses Amanda Bynes and Cassie Scerbo, hotel heiress Paris Hilton and former Miss USA Rima Fakih.

In addition to his career in reality TV, Reinhardt, who attended Pepperdine University, played baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Baltimore Orioles. In 2010, he released a series of fitness DVDs, the Reinhardt Kettlebell System.

Reinhardt isn't the only "Hills" star with a wedding in the works: Kristin Cavallari is planning to tie the knot with Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, father of her son, Camden, 4 months.

