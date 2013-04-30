Drew Barrymore's dark days are over! The 38-year-old actress visited a hair salon in West Hollywood Apr. 29, where the star went from a rich auburn shade to a bright blonde hue; it took stylists five hours to transform Barrymore's look. Coincidentally, Emily Blunt was also getting her locks lightened at the trendy beauty parlor.

Barrymore is no stranger to the beauty business, having launched her own line of Flower cosmetics at Wal-Mart in January. "I think the only rules about makeup is not to be shy," the Big Miracle actress told Us Weekly. "Happiness is the best makeup. That's what comes out through the pores. That's what shines through the thickest pigment. Happiness is everything."

Though she began wearing makeup at the age of 6, the former child star's 6-month-old daughter, Olive, will have to wait until her teens. "Kids shouldn't wear makeup. I strongly feel that way," Will Kopelman's wife explained.

"You should be a kid for as long as possible," Barrymore added. "I think when you start getting in your teens, then all bets are off, and you should just play, play, play. And figure out what kind of woman you want to be -- the training wheels are off!"

