Beyonce's Mrs. Carter tour may be the talk of the town this summer, but next year's biggest act is already making headlines -- and he or she hasn't even been born yet! As revealed in a recent issue of Us Weekly, Duchess Kate and Prince William's impending bundle of joy is set to hit the road with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a spring 2014 royal baby tour.

"The trip is planned for Australia and New Zealand," an insider told Us. (Perhaps not coincidentally, the late Princess Diana took a 9-month-old Prince William down under when she traveled to Australia with Prince Charles in 1983.)

Kate, 31, is due to give birth to her first child with her husband on July 11, but as she herself noted in April, "babies have their own agenda." In any case, news of the birth will be revealed via a framed announcement placed on a wood and gold easel behind the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"While it is a deeply personal and private event, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge realize this is a time of national celebration and that there will be vast interest in the baby," a source told Us in June. "They realize many people will want to share in their happiness."

Following the newborn's arrival, William will take a two-week paternity leave before resuming his Royal Air Force duties. The duchess and the baby, meanwhile, will shuttle between London and her parents' home in Berkshire. Come September, the entire brood will move into Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, where the royal mom-to-be has been putting the finishing touches on a redecorated nursery.

"She's still busy, making sure she's done as much as possible for the new house before the baby is born," an insider told Us. "Once the baby is here, she won't have time for anything else!"

