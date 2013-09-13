'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson 'couldn't be more happy' about Fashion Week debut

Us Weekly

Doin' daddy proud! As previously reported, "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson made her New York Fashion Week debut on Monday, sashaying down the runway as her proud papa, Willie Robertson, and a few other members of the camouflage gang cheered her on.

Sadie, 16, wore a floor-length, black-and-white, polka-dotted gown with a sequin and mesh bodice to close out the Evening by Sherri Hill Spring 2014 show, held at the Trump Tower.

"This is absolutely insane. I never imagined me being in this position, but couldn't be more happy though," she told "Access Hollywood" following her strut down the runway. "I'm a Louisiana girl, so I like doing this, but I also like going mud riding. I get the best of both worlds."

In addition to dad Willie, Sadie had a fan club right in the front row -- mom Korie, siblings John Luke, Will and Bella and Uncle Jep and Aunt Jessica were all present to cheer her on. Uncle Si was also there in all his bearded glory.

Sadie's involvement with Hill's show -- and partnership with Hill to develop her own collection of prom dresses called Sadie Robertson Live Original -- also had a few unexpected perks as well.

"Some guy came up to me and said, 'So I know you're in a prom dress line thing. Do you have anywhere to wear those dresses?'" she said. "It was very smooth, so I'm going to prom this year and I'm so excited!"

But the West Monroe, La., native will have to be careful about what she wears to the prom, because dad Willie is keeping a protective eye on his little girl, she added.

"Me and my mother and my grandma went to Sherri Hill's place, and we all picked out 'daddy approved length,'" she told Fox News. "She also added a couple inches to some that we loved but weren't modest."

