A "new reality" is setting in for Dustin Diamond. The former "Saved By the Bell" star is coming to grips with the fact that he's about to spend four months locked up.

"He's not happy about it, he's not skipping in the streets," Dustin's attorney Thomas Alberti told People magazine. "Today he's trying to settle into understanding that this is his new reality for the next 120 days. But in the next couple of days, I think he may realize that it's not as terrible as it may seem."

RELATED: Dustin Diamond: I wasn't invited to "Bell" reunion

In fact, Thomas thinks that the man known as Screech to legions of "Bell" fans got lucky with his sentence, considering he was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct during a barroom brawl in which a man was stabbed.

"He was acquitted of the most serious allegation, the felony, and that was a huge win," he said. "The judge could have said straight time, no work release, but that didn't happen."

RELATED: Mark Paul Gosselaar calls Dustin "negative"

As part of his 120-day jail sentence, which was handed down on June 25 by a Wisconsin judge, Dustin will be allowed daily work release.

RELATED: "Saved By The Bell" -- Where are they now?

"I've got to say I'm really proud of him," Thomas said of his controversial child star client. "He gets it. I think he did the best that he could in the moment that he had to make the decision, but he certainly understands that you don't want to send the message to society that it should be the Wild West in a bar scene."

A bar scene isn't Bayside High, either.