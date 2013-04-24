Feeling better, are we? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson assured fans via Twitter that he's definitely on the mend -- and full of vim and vigor -- following his Monday, April 22 emergency hernia surgery. The next day, the actor and wrestler, 40, tweeted a photo from his hospital bed: Wearing a surgical cap and a Superman t-shirt, the movie star flexed his world-famous biceps and seemed to snarl triumphantly for the camera.

PHOTO: Celeb injuries and health scares

"Surgery a success! Dr repaired 3 hernial tears (fun pain). Superman is on the mend.. #WeFallWeRise," he wrote of the Hulk-like snapshot. Johnson sustained the painful injury during his recent WrestleMania battle with John Cena, and shared some grisly pre-surgery details with his Twitter followers.

PHOTOS: Love lives of athletes

"Saw my Dr who had to push my intestines back thru the tear in my abdomen. Kinda romantic."

The procedure meant that Johnson had to bow out last-minute for Monday's Hollywood premiere of his new flick Pain and Gain, in which he costars with another muscle-bound star, Mark Wahlberg.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest shirtless hunks

He first reported the excruciating-sounding injury via Twitter on April 8, one day after the bout with Cena. "In the middle of last night's Wrestlemania match I tore my abdomen & abductor muscles off the bone. Just part of the job."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Flexes Biceps in Hospital After Surgery