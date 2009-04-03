Move over, Matthew and Lance.

Dancing With the Stars frontrunner Gilles Marini and Steve-O are the latest males to bond.

"We have a bromance," Marini said on Friday's The Bonnie Hunt Show. "I believe that Steve-O has an amazing story to tell. It's very inspiring for all those kids out there who are having trouble with drug additions. He made it happen. He's a year sober, and he's doing a fantastic show and a fantastic job turning it around.

They two are inseparable on the set, said Marini's partner Cheryl Burke.

"Steve-O actually came up to me and said, 'Too bad Gilles is married,'" she tod Hunt. "I've got a big crush on him after seeing him perform [the tango].'"