LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edith Bunker had to deal with her trying husband Archie and more. Here are challenges that faced the "All in the Family" character played by Jean Stapleton, who made the most of these series highlights. The actress died Friday at age 90.

— A breast cancer scare that she tried to hide from the family.

— An intruder's attempted sexual assault, which she thwarted with a hot cake to his face.

— Fiery clashes between her liberal cousin Maude (Bea Arthur) and conservative Archie (Carroll O'Connor).

— The mood swings of menopause, which prompted her to turn the tables on Archie and tell him to "stifle!"

— Fretting that she was a kleptomanic after absent-mindedly taking a wig from a store.

— A confrontation with Archie over his broken promise to give up gambling.

— Enduring a test of faith after a female-impersonator friend is murdered.

— The discovery that Archie was pursuing an extramarital affair.

— Losing her job after she helped a woman fulfill her right-to-die wish.

— A stroke that led to Edith's off-camera death after Stapleton decided to move on.