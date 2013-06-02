Bright, white sexy smiles are so in for summer! Sun-kissed skin and perfectly polished toes are one way to make an impression at the beach this summer, but as Us Weekly's Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg explains, the best way to turn heads this season is with your pearly whites.

In our latest Beauty Chat video segment, Flamberg and celebrity dentist Dr. Nancy Rosen (she treats The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck and celebrity chef Bobby Flay) discuss the benefits of over-the-counter teeth whitening and go into detail about how to brighten your teeth in just minutes at home.

While New York City-based Dr. Rosen advocates for in-office teeth whitening -- which is more powerful and less time consuming -- she tells Flamberg at-home treatments can work just as well. However, Dr. Rosen warns that over-whitening is possible, so "whitening junkies" beware! "If you over-whiten your teeth, you can get irreversible sensitivity and irreversible color-damage at the edge of the teeth that you can't get back," explains our expert. "You want to listen to your dentist or read the instructions."

One way to ensure your pearly whites stay squeaky-clean is to brush regularly with an electric or power toothbrush, which Dr. Rosen tells Us Weekly is far superior to manual brushing.

"It makes a huge difference! Power toothbrushes remove much more plaque, are gentler on the gum tissue and enamel, and most people feel like when they use the power toothbrush, they're getting a dental cleaning," explains the dentist. "The electric toothbrushes really do all the work for you."

For more teeth whitening tips and tricks -- including the answers to questions submitted via Twitter by Us Weekly readers -- watch the video above now!

