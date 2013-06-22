Date with dad! Ella Bleu Travolta happily joined her dad, John Travolta, at the premiere for his new movie, "Killing Season," on Thursday, June 20, in New York City.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble -- from ankle booties to her black cardigan -- the 13-year-old actress looked calm and cute on the red carpet, smiling next to her actor dad, 59.

John's wife, Kelly Preston, did not attend the premiere. The couple, who wed in 1991, also have a 2-year-old son, Benjamin. (They sadly lost their other son, Jett, in 2009 after the 16-year-old died following a seizure while vacationing in the Bahamas).

Ella, who starred in 2009's "Old Dogs" with her parents, has a new movie coming out in 2014 with her 'rents: "Gotti: In the Shadow of My Father."

During a 2009 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Ella, then 9, talked about her regular life while her dad sat proudly next to her.

Explaining how she worked three jobs -- one at Smoothie King, a pet store, and a horse farm, she told the talk show host that her superstar dad is not too strict. "My dad probably would let me get away with more stuff, but my mom's not strict," she said, noting that she "always" knew how cool he was.

John's new movie, "Killing Season," is about two veterans from the Bosnian War and also stars Robert DeNiro. It premieres July 12.

