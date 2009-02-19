According to Star Magazine, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are planning to start a family. The funny ladies wed last August and are allegedly ready to begin in vitro fertilization treatments to have a biological baby (a source says they'd love a boy), and step out of the spotlight once Ellen's talk show contract ends in 2010.

"There are times when I think I'd be really selfish not to adopt a child. It'd be great to spend our lives with somebody, a little child that really needs a home," de Rossi said in a 2007 interview.

Of course, now the big question is: who should be the sperm donor? We think Owen Wilson has the cute, shaggy blond looks for the role, but Matthew McConaughey, Chase Crawford and maybe one of the long-lost Hanson brothers would work nicely, too.